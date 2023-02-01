A Ghanaian wedding has got people after the groomsmen and bridesmaids agreed to have a singing competition

In the video, the bridesmaids seemed more prepared as they sang the Sunday schools songs in unison

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the bridesmaids for putting up a better display on the day

Nothing could be more beautiful than seeing groomsmen and bridesmaids bond and have a fun time knowing very well that a beautiful wedding ceremony is inching to an expected end.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @alphagospel1 captured a lovely moment where the groomsmen and bridesmaid decided to engage in a singing competition to see who comes out on top.

The bridesmaids kicked it off as they sang the popular Sunday school song," Jesus loves the little children".

Midway through the song, the groomsmen countered with “Father Abraham” but the bridesmaid came back stronger with “If you are happy and know it”.

The groomsmen however threw in the towel when they sang a political campaign song “Nana ye winner” by Daddy Lumba.

Ghanaians react to the competition

The beautiful video at the time of writing the report had gathered over 11,000 likes and 100 comments.

Netizens who saw the video laughed off the display by the groomsmen with many commending them for making the ceremony lively.

user4481344039993:

the groomsmen didn't go for Sunday school so they r really struggling

drucy11:

Am getting married this weekend and of r invited

misstwumwaa:

Is Nana the winner or Jesus is

JoAnna Quaynorkor:

Ah they way I shouted ah I was expecting this song from the guysmasre saaa

Hillary:

Ah really? Nana y3 winner?

user1408592260094:

Eiii boyz am not hearing nothing oo Father Abraham saaa

Philly enterprise:

Awurade I love this friendship

