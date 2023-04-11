A lady posted pictures detailing her struggle and journey since she moved to the city

Peeps were impressed by how far she had come and how brave she was to share something so private

Gilbert Chiwale encouraged others to go out and do life at their own pace and not to look at other people's timelines

From sleeping on boxes to having a bed. Images: Gilbert Chiwale/Facebook

Source: UGC

Gilbert Chiwale shared her inspiring journey on Facebook, from sleeping on the floor to getting a bed. The lady posted images to motivate people going through difficult circumstances.

The post was shared on the group. Her post has had a lot of praises from group members inspired by her hustle.

Chiwale said:

"Life is a process. This is how I started my life in the city. I started by sleeping in the streets behind those two boxes. The pictures are a story of my life. If you are finding it hard in life, don't give up. Trust the process."

Here are some of the photos:

An image of Chiwale's new bed. Image: Gilbert Chiwale /Facebook

Source: Facebook

A side view of Chiwale's bed. Image: Gilbert Chiwale /Facebook

Source: Facebook

Netizens inspired by lady's journey

People were impressed by how far Chiwale had come in her life. Some congratulated her while others wanted to learn more about her journey.

Here are some of the comments:

Sixgun Makoae said:

"When I got my own place I slept on the floor, but with God's grace I now have everything I need. I am so happy for you dear."

Mbabazane Dhlamini commented:

"May God bless you with more."

Ma Pa Tso said:

"And what happened?"

Habiba Namiiro said:

"Thank you for this. May God bless you always."

