Many netizens are dumbfounded by the extent a man went to propose marriage to his fiancée. The video of the elaborate marriage proposal was posted on TikTok by the handle @proposalgh with the caption, "Love is beautiful ❤️".

The video showed how the lady was blindfolded and led to a place with stunning lighting, decorative flowers and a trumpeter hired to serenade her.

The words, "Will you marry me?" were inscribed and lit up at the end of the walkway that had been lit up on each side.

The woman was dumbfounded when she removed the blindfold and saw her man's effort in the marriage proposal.

Netizens react to the elaborate marriage proposal

Many netizens appreciated the video and congratulated the lady in the post's comment section. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below:

clairebanks560 said:

l will keep on clapping for others until it is my turn, congratulations, queen

Araba Appiah commented:

Aww, when will it be my turn? True love is a beautiful thing. Congratulations

ADE prayed:

Congratulations ❤️, I pray mine comes sweetly as well

@zenobia remarked:

Imagine that all this surprise happened, and the girl rejected the proposal. God will never let that happen to any man

