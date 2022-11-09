A man has opened up on the kind of relationship he has with his wife by revealing a message he received asking him to perform a chore

Photos have gone viral of how the unidentified wife used beautifully lined petals to indirectly tell her husband to do some laundry.

Social media users have praised the woman for using a nice way to get her man to perform an activity regardless of how difficult it might be.

Imagine having to close from work only to arrive home to a cryptic message from your wife asking you to do your laundry before you sleep.

This is what happened to a man who shared photos on social media of how his wife in a rather sweet way reminded him to do some washing before he goes to bed.

Photos of rose flower Photos @ OMG Voice/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A series of photos on the Facebook page of Omg Voice sighted by YEN.com.gh showed that a man after returning home was greeted with rose petals at his door as if to say this is the moment we have been waiting for.

What he hoped for upon initially seeing such a lovely gesture rather ended on a shocking note as the beautifully decorated flowers led him to 3 fully loaded laundry baskets and not his wife as he envisaged.

The photos which came with the caption "Wife surprised her husband in the most funny way ...it ended in tears” has stirred mixed reactions in the comments section.

Ghanaians praise the woman for her gesture

Many netizens expressed delight at how the couple are able to express love in such a funny way. Others also pledged to replicate this move so as to see their partner’s reaction.

Cindy Gyabeng-Arhin

Na so I go surprise someone son on his next birthday

Sis Ephya Nyuimedi

I'll try this one day when someone's son finally locate me

Unruly Nana Yaw Splif

When your husband is a renowned laundry service worker

Mihz Purity

God bless me oooo so i can suprise my own oooo

Emefa Akorsu Ida

Lemme say hi to anyone waiting for surprise,ego choke you

Old-king Noble Deladem

Wow, this is beautiful.Trust me the thoughts alone of planning this is what I will appreciate.God bless her. It's the little things we do oo

Source: YEN.com.gh