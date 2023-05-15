The Special Prosecutor has invited Juliana Kinang Wassan the MP aspirant for Ejura Sekyeredumase for spraying cash during NDC's presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13

The MP aspirant lost to the incumbent MP Muhammad Bawah Braimah after votes were counted

She went viral after a video of her showering cash on NDC supporters who flung her at the Ahmadiya School Park where voting was ongoing

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng has invited the female Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant who was captured in a viral video throwing various denominations of Ghana cedi notes during the just-ended primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Juliana Kinang Wassan was captured throwing cash from the sunroof of her four-wheel drive as hoards of delegates dashed to grab them.

Juliana Kinang Wassan (L) in white sprayed cash at the voting grounds.

She explained that earlier in the day, she didn't know she had the money in her vehicle but only realised this when she arrived at the voting grounds during the primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

According to her, she threw the Ghana cedi notes into the air for those present at the Ahmadiya School Park to take as her way of showing love to them.

She lost the contest for the Ejura Sekyeredumase seat to Muhammad Bawah Braimah, the incumbent MP.

Special Prosecutor names Juliana Kinang Wassan as a person of interest in an investigation

Joy News reports that a letter from the Special Prosecutor explained that an investigation has been launched into the action because it borders on corruption.

“The OSP considers you as a person necessary for investigation. You are directed to attend the Office of the Special Prosecutor at 6 Haile Selassie Avenue, South Ridge, Accra on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 am for interviewing," Joy News quoted portions of the letter.

She has been advised to come to the meeting with a legal representative if she so wishes.

The police have also expressed interest in the matter and have said they are studying the viral video to decide their next line of action.

NDC primaries 2023: Mahama provides GH¢40 package for delegates

Meanwhile, the John Mahama campaign also disclosed during the primaries that it was going to support party delegates across the country with money to help them commute from their homes to voting centres.

The Mahama campaign announced in a statement that it will be providing GH¢40 to each of the over 300, 000 delegates.

The campaign said supporting the delegates to travel to the voting centres will help ensure a high voter turnout.

