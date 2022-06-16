Ghanaians have shared several videos of flooded areas from Wednesday's heavy downpours in Accra

Some communities in the Greater Accra Region got flooded after the rains, halting business activities in these areas

Here are some of the visuals making the rounds on Twitter after the heavy downpours on June 15

Ghanaians have shared videos of flooded areas following Wednesday's rains that brought business activities to a halt in some places in Accra.

The floods following the rains caused severe gridlocks on some principal streets in the Greater Accra Region, and some netizens and media platforms uploaded visuals online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the videos making the rounds on social media, particularly Twitter.

Images of floods after rains in Accra on Wednesday. Source: GNA/@ArvbSooja/@IamZadok

1. Tema Station Junction floods cause gridlock.

2. The area near La cemetery close to Kpogas Furniture during the rains.

3. @ArvbSooja shared a video, saying:

''Ghana is just a funny country. Everything about the country is just funny #Kaneshie.''

4. @PopeMolatoGee shared a video of floods in Teshie.

Similar floods brought life to a standstill in some principal streets and areas in Accra on Saturday, May 21.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that scores of people shared visuals from the heavy downpours in Accra that left many parts of the capital flooded.

It rained heavily for hours on Saturday and continued rather calmly on Sunday morning, May 22.

Urban centres in the Greater Accra Region, including North Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and Kasoa in the Central Region, got flooded.

Police Advise Public

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana Police Service advised the public to be cautious in their movement and use of roads following heavy rains in Accra on Saturday, May 21.

The rains have continued into Sunday morning, but rather calmly compared to Saturday evening.

In a statement issued, the Service said some principal streets and highways in the Accra-Tema Metropolitan areas and beyond experienced flooding due to Saturday's downpour.

