A woman identified as Maryann Anyango warmed the hearts of many Kenyans after building a home for her family

The woman told Kenya's YEN.com.gh that she saved for five years so that she could build the simple, mud-walled house that is her pride and joy

When she shared the photo of the house on Dream Home Facebook page, many Kenyans praised her for her resilience

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Awendo, Migori, a woman married to an Okada rider has shared a lovely photo of the beautiful house she built after saving for nearly five years.

Maryanne Anyango is excited after the house she saved for finally got completed. Photo: Maryann Anyango.

Source: UGC

Maryann Anyango could not hide her joy as she explained how she had saved up the money to build the mud-walled house for her family.

The mother said she started with iron sheets for five years, but she could not begin the construction process immediately due to financial constraints.

"During the five years, I saved money, and we started building in December. I actually had a previous house, but I now wanted a big one that could accommodate me and my family, which is why I started saving for this new house," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Anyango said the previous house is now her kitchen, and the family has ample space in the new house she has built.

"My husband works as a boda rider while I work in a small shop here at home, so if anything goes bad on his end, we always have something," she said.

Kenyans appreciate Maryann Anyango

When she shared the photo of the house on Dream Home Facebook page, many social media users praised her for her resilience.

She told the group that she is now looking for more money to finish the plastering stages.

Here are some of the comments that her post ignited:

Lucy Wangeci said:

"Very good, neat work so far; may God hear the desire of your heart."

Kathambi Kiriungi said:

"Congratulations and may God grant you all your heart desires."

Osuku Rosemary Osuku said:

"Keep up the good work congrats."

Lady builds a posh house in 9 months

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young woman had posted a video of her construction project online, which she had started nine months earlier in 2021.

In the video, the woman kept an eye on the project to ensure everything was moving according to schedule as the workers did their jobs.

Many viewers of her video expressed their awe at how much she had accomplished so young.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng