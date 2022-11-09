The heartbreak story of a young Uber driver is making quite the waves on social media

The emotional man, who was overwhelmed with sorrow out of the blue, confided in his passenger, sharing that he found out his lady of 3 years got married to another person

Many who read the man's account shared kind words to console him, but others wondered how he never saw the betrayal coming

A young lady who recently picked an Uber has shared the unusual encounter she experienced.

Sad young man, an excited married couple Photo credit: Alvarez, Bread and Butter Productions

Source: Getty Images

In a Twitter post, @cassy_collins_ revealed that the driver she picked suddenly broke down crying and shared that he found out the lady he had been dating for three years had married another person.

According to the driver, he met her on Tuesday and by Saturday, he got the news. @cassy_collins_, after sharing the young man's plight, admonished ladies who do that to desist from it and stop breaking the hearts of young men.

Her actual post read;

My Uber driver started crying this afternoon on the trip because his babe of 3 years whom he dropped at the car park on Tuesday got married to someone else on Saturday. You people need to stop destroying others like this, it’s too wicked abeg.

At the time of this publication, over 5,500 retweets, 530 quote tweets and close to 25,000 likes have been racked up.

Ghanaians react to the Uber driver's relationship fail

@Dave_kingg wondered:

And the Uber driver thought crying in front of his female passenger is the right thing to do? Not to mention how did he get so comfortable sharing such information with a rider?

@Judriez wrote:

These stories dey happen for real? How won’t you know when the person you’re dating is preparing for something big like a wedding? That means you guys were not really connected.

@john_udotor commented:

This things really happen to men always and men in this part of the world have come to live with heartbreak as part of life cos when you talk about it everyone sees your weakness indefinitely....

From @Biraphil:

It'll be interesting to hear what the girl's excuse will be. I wish I could call the offender when we hear stories like this and hear them. Lol

Ghanaian Lady Shares How She Found Out The Man She Was Dating Got Married A Month After Breaking Up With Her

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video surfaced on social media, which racked up huge reactions.

The Tiktok post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of akosuahtracy1 had her sharing that just a month after ending things with the man she was dating, she found out he was getting married to another woman.

The lady identified as Akosua Tracy revealed that she was with her partner for four good years. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 30,000 reactions with over 1,500 comments.

