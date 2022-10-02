Ghanaian blogger, Bra Banie, and his sweetheart married in traditional and white wedding ceremonies on Saturday

In an emotional video online, the couple shed tears at the altar during their white wedding at a church

While many people showered congratulatory remarks on the duo, others tapped into the newly married couple's blessings

Media personality Mintah Charles, known in mainstream media as Bra Banie, and his sweetheart tied the knot in traditional and white wedding ceremonies on Saturday.

Visuals emerge as Ghanaian blogger Bra Banie and his sweetheart marry. Photo credit: julliejaykanz (IG)/Bra Banie (Facebook)

The pair kicked off their marriage with a traditional ceremony followed by a white wedding on the same day.

Couple emotional during white wedding

In visuals seen by YEN.com.gh, Bra Banie and his lover are seen shedding tears at the altar, where they exchanged vows. The couple could not contain their emotions as they joined their family and guests in worshiping God during their wedding.

The media personality uploaded several visuals from the traditional and white weddings, including one in which he and his fiancée shed tears.

While many netizens showered congratulatory remarks on the couple, others tapped into their blessings underneath the footage.

YEN.com.gh shared some of the comments below:

How social media reacted

Goddy Nyameatie said:

Congratulations, bro. Welcome to the table of men.

Clizzy Williams posted:

Congratulations to you both. Wishing you many more wonderful years together filled with love and happiness. Stay safe.

Grace Ngozi posted:

That's awesome! Congratulations.

Freda Mensah commented:

Wow. Congratulations. May your marriage be exceptional.

Mhiss Flynt shared:

Aww, thank you, Lord. Congratulations, bro.

Manye Bueki posted:

Beautiful blessing.

Mimi Maame Asiedua shared:

Congratulations. When you understand the essence of worship.

Abena Nhyira Boatemaa posted:

Congratulations. I tap into this.

