Mum of triplets Cynthia Roland has received a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class push gift from her husband

Roland recently gave birth to three babies born on the same day, and her significant partner lavished her with the car present

In a video that has garnered many views and comments, the couple put up romantic vibes in the presence of loved ones

Instagram user Cynthia Roland recently showed off the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE model she received as a push gift from her doting husband.

Push presents are typically given to a mum immediately before or after her child's delivery as a token of appreciation from her significant partner or family.

Mum of triplets receives a push present from her hubby. Photo credit: cynthiaroland.

Mum of triplets overjoyed

Roland took to social media to share a video of the lavish present she received from her husband. The new mother, who recently welcomed triplets, was overwhelmed with excitement.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the pair can be seen walking side by side in the company of loved ones. The couple showed off romantic vibes without their new babies before Roland's husband presented her with the car.

Per Edmunds, the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class starts at $57,200 (GH¢654,931.42).

After the video of the posh whip surfaced, netizens raved over it in the envy-inducing footage.

Watch the video below:

Peeps rave over Roland's push gift

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions for your reading.

Despite's friend shows off luxury vintage car

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Nana Sarfo showed off his opulent lifestyle as he flaunted his vintage luxury car in a video that has garnered reactions from online users.

The East Legon Executive Club member was spotted when he arrived at the grand opening of his new shop at East Legon in Accra.

The businessman spotted an all-white outfit with a gold-themed design for the occasion in the footage posted to Instagram by blogger Zionfelixdotcom.

