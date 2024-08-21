A video of a young lady pleading for forgiveness from her ex-boyfriend has got reactions online

This comes after she jilted the man after his business collapsed, hence unable to take care of her

The lady has now admitted that she made a mistake and wants to patch up things with her ex-lover

A nurse, who jilted her boyfriend despite all the good things he did, has now confessed that she erred and wants his forgiveness.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @pavictv_ showed the moment, where the lady dressed in her nurse's uniform, went to a construction site, where the ex-boyfriend was busy working, to seek his forgiveness.

The man, however, remained resolute in his stance despite the appeal by the lady and her friend.

He said that despite paying the lady's school fees through nursing training college, she jilted him for another man after his business collapsed.

"I never went to school but I paid your fees, I took care of you, once my shop got burnt you just left. I will never date you again," the man said with anger.”

The lady, in an interview, said circumstances beyond her control led her to break up with her lover.

"When his business collpased, I met a man who promised to take care of me and my mother that is why I dated him. He was very kind to me but I later realised he was married."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30,000 likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens unhappy with nurse

Social media users who took to the video's comment section have urged the young man not to accept her apology.

syllabus indicated:

"I don't know whether I go fit marry."

Sarkcess commented:

"Bro never accept a lady who left you for know reason, if not she's coming to destroy you, next patient please."

Anto indicated:

"Forgive her but don't take her back."

Benjyboy replied:

"Never accept being 2nd option as a man."

Lady admits to dating her boyfriend due to money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has gone public on why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

In a video on TikTok, the pretty Ghanaian lady quizzed why she broke up with her ex and said it was because he was broke.

The lady said her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

