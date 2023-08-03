A pastor has given some sound advice to both men and women who are married or want to be in a love relationship

Pastor Yemi Davids of the Global Impact Church Tuesday said married couples or those searching for partners must stop comparing everyone to their parents.

Pastor Yemi Davids said if men want women whose food tastes like their mother's, they should marry their mums.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the pastor said if women want men as rich as their fathers, they should as rich as their fathers, and they should also marry their dads.

"Your wife doesn't have to cook like your mum; if you want someone that can cook like your mum, marry your mum. Your husband doesn't have to be as rich as your dad, yes o, we are a work in progress."

The pastor mimicked wives who pressurise their husbands for a better lifestyle.

"When are we going to buy our second car? When are we changing the fridge? Calm down; maybe your dad was stealing money, we don't know, maybe, but don't put pressure on people."

It seemed the congregation agreed with him and applauded loudly as he said these things concerning relationships.

@NiiMarleys said:

This preacher will go to heaven

@nkotei asked:

Are we still talking about these things in church

@Harmony_973 wrote:

A woman MUST cook and know how to!! Men are best chefs, but it's nice seeing your girlfriend or wife cook for you, if you can't or don't know how to cook, u need to be single

@takyi_kwabena_ said:

Lol do men really say they want a woman who can cook like their mom? Lol now a days, to get a woman who go cook sef no easy na someone to cook like your mom,ene3 you go search tire.

@KSufianu commented:

I would go out on a limb and say the pastor is wrong. It is not wrong if you want a woman who cooks 'like' your mother. It only means she should have culinary skills similar to your mother or better. However, it will be delusional to want a woman who cooks 'as' your mother.

