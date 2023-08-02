In a typical Ghanaian setting, the man is expected to be the one who does the chasing in a love relationship

However, a TikToker, @efyadragon thinks the men should slow down on the chase so the women will know that the men can live without them

She added that when a man is constantly in the space of a woman he likes, the woman begins to take him for granted

A Ghanaian lady has given some sound relationship advice to men for their women to love them more if they follow it.

In a video on TikTok, the lady said men should not always make the women they like feel so wanted since that is when the women will stop giving them attention.

@efyadragon said she does not understand why men who will rather take care of the women in a love relationship give so much attention to their female partners.

TikToker @efyadragon said men should not always make women feel so wanted

Source: UGC

She asked men to take their time when they meet women they like.

"I have told you to take your time. Don't pester the woman. When you meet a beautiful woman don't look at her too much. Take your eyes off her sometimes. Don't go begging for her contact. Relax, whether she gives it you or not that is ok."

She added that men should not ask women to immediately come with them to their homes when they meet. She explained that the woman will think the man only wants one thing which could be sex.

She finally said making a woman feel like she is not the only person in your life will rather get her to love and cling to you.

Watch the video below:

Comments from the video

Meanwhile, several people have commented on the video. Most of those who have commented so far are men. They applauded @efyadragon and asked that she gives more advice to favour the men.

@zulfiqar said:

The brotherhood we must invite this girl in one of our meetings

@Ludas Rajj wrote:

As a guy u must have self respect and believe in ur self

@The Entertainment House said:

The brotherhood is proud of you

@mannynamaster wrote:

I need to get you an office... I love your tips

@Emmanuel Atta Opoku commented:

Madam u have sense paaa thus why u are so beautiful

@Clergy said:

The less you show care to a lady the more her loves grow for you.

@DiollaSlim wrote:

Exactly how I play my games…I no see u saf

@Quamewinner ✍️ said:

for this advice, I couldn't hold my hand from pressing on the follow button... real gee

@Raskimono GH confirmed:

this Tru,it actually worked 4me, on several occasions

Lady advised those in relationships not to settle for less

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady advised people in love relationships not to settle for less.

@NolwAzi_Tusini tweeted that she thinks the recipe for a good relationship is making an effort, not settling, and being both reliable and honest with your partner at all times.

Many social media users who read her post liked her advice and shared their thoughts on it.

