Outspoken social commentator Naana Donkor Arthur has commented on the biracial wedding in Ghana

The ceremony, which took place over the weekend, has gone viral, sparking a debate about love, money and relationships

Naana Donkor Arthur pointed out that the old white man has invested in a precarious venture

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian US-based social commentator Naana Donkor Arthur, known as NDA, says she blames old white men who fall victim to scams from young African girls through marriages.

According to NDA, the men know that these young girls are only interested in the monetary benefits they can get from them.

But these old American men go ahead to wife these struggling girls, despite all the red flags of the union.

A photo collage of Naana Donkor Arthur and the viral biracial wedding couple Image credit: @Payin & Kakara

Source: Facebook

In the video, NDA detailed how older men in America victimised themselves by refusing to be honest with themselves. She said:

Men do this to hurt themselves; later on, they will say that the women have taken advantage of them. You should know in your right mind that this is not okay.

A lot of people will leave America and go to Ghana. They know in their right mind that this person that I'm going to Ghana to get married to if it's not America, this girl will not marry me.

Naana Donkor Arthur advised older men to find their age mates from Africa to marry instead of young girls who will eventually leave them.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Naa Donkor Arthur's assessment of trending bi-racial wedding

Many replied to NDA's video, saying that they would take the opportunity to marry someone old in America than hustle in Ghana.

Caroline Oppong commented:

My dear, it is better than being in Ghana ooo. You will work very hard in Ghana, and at the end of the month, they will give you peanuts for salary and put the rest in their rooms. When you complain, they will say you should work hard as a lady, so marrying an old oyibo man is also part of hard work wai.

GH Gallazy commented:

NDA l will prefer marrying an American old woman in the state than giving me 200000gh to stay in Ghana. I swear.

Mercy Naa Aki Addo-Quaynor commented:

Ghana card has nothing to offer, so we all will push for green card wae.

Vivian Emefa Mensah commented:

NDA, please,that is his choice, and if this is what will make him happy. I don't see anything wrong

80-year-olf former minister marries young wife in an extravagant ceremony, video goes viral

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaians reacted to Dominic Fobih, the former education minister's wedding to his 31-year-old fiancee.

According to reports, Dominic Fobih's new wife is a certified practising medical doctor in Ghana.

Dominic Fobih, who was also a Member of Parliament for Assin South in the Central Region, looked happy in the photos and video that went viral online,

Many people expressed some reservations about the beautiful opinion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh