Fashion-forward boutique owner Osebo the Zaraman shared how his parenting style has affected his daughter's clothing wear

He proudly referred his teenage daughter to his mother, saying she behaves like her namesake

Osebo told YEN.com.gh that his daughter preferences to dress decently, which he wholeheartedly supports

Ghanaian celebrity stylist Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zaraman, spoke about his daughter Kristine Brown's lifestyle to YEN.com.gh.

According to the pleased father, Kristine doesn't fancy clothes which expose sensitive areas of her body.

He added that his daughter prefers decent and modest clothing over wild social media fashion trends.

A photo collage of Osebo and Kristine Brown image credit: @osebo_thezaraman @kristinebrown_gh

Source: Instagram

Osebo the Zarama recounted how Kristine admonished girls dressed indecently in public.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

There were these three girls that were dancing, doing videos for TikTok. My girl was like, 'Daddy, look at these small girls. Look at the way they are shaking their waists. It's not good."

Osebo added that he always buys her clothing choice whenever she goes o his travels so that she would not be tempted to resort to dressing crassly.

She doesn't want to wear anything short. Dress anyhow that will make her uncomfortable.

I know what she wants, so I get what she wants whenever I travel. I don't want her to dress like all these girls on TikTok, almost half-naked. I don't want my children to dress like that.

Osebo explains why his children are humble despite their celebrity status

The 24/7 Boutique owner revealed that his children took after him. He pointed out that he is very present in their lives and has instilled his values into them.

It depends on how you grew up. I'm a very humble person but loud I n dressing. That is how I'm training my children. And so when you look at them, even in the picture, you can see they are humble.

He told YEN.com.gh that he trains them to treat people as they want others to. Osebo added that the way to bring up a child properly is to introduce God into their lives.

I want them to be humble and respectful. I want them to see others like they want other's to see them. Don't be surprised when you see them in the future and one becomes a man of God.

Osebo flaunts $180,000 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Ghana, gives fans a peek into the plush interior

Previously, YEN.com.gh spoke to Osebo the Zaraman about his new addition to his luxury fleet.

The celebrity stylist revealed that he bought the car for $180k (GH¢2,090,725.38).

Osebo said he chose to feed his soul because his car collection makes him happy.

The ritzy GH¢2,090,725.38 Porsche 911 Turbo S features a VTG 572-horsepower twin-turbo flat-six engine. The interior was decked in plush red and black leather, covered with the steering wheel detailing a thumb rest, including spoke trims with bolt applications.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh