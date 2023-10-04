A Marietta Middle School educator has been surprised with a fully furnished home after closing on her new Habitat House

Methany Thornton and her husband also received $500 (GH¢5,000+) in addition to the house from the iTHINK Community Foundation

The mother, grandmother, and wife thanked her benefactors and prayed for God to bless them for the kind gesture

Methany Thornton, a Marietta Middle School teacher, has been surprised with a fully furnished home after closing on her new Habitat House.

The gesture was made public by Habitat for Humanity Northwest Metro Atlanta in the United States of America.

African-American mum and teacher surprised with a new home. Photo credit: Wsbtv.

Source: UGC

A cash surprise

Thornton was surprised by the iTHINK Community Foundation of iTHINK Financial. The educator received keys to the newly furnished home in the presence of her family.

The mother of a daughter, two grandsons, and her husband also received a cheque of $500 (GH¢5,000+) from the credit union for any essentials they might need when moving in.

Grateful mum

Thronton is a Social Emotional Learning Teacher at Marietta Middle School, where she has taught for more than six years. She also serves as a Cheer and Lacrosse coach.

“Thank you for all you do for people like me in the community. You truly are God-sent, and I pray that as you continue to bless others, God will bless you even more,” says Thornton, per WSBTV.

The family formerly resided in Cartersville in a townhouse with no yard for the grandchildren, but they now have a larger home just minutes from work. Congrats to them.

