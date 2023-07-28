When British-born Ghanaian Doris visited Ghana for the first time, she went back to thinking of building a house in Ghana

However, her parents discouraged her because of their experiences and because they owned a house in Ghana that could host her anytime

But she was keen on building her property, and despite the ups and downs, Doris can now recount her journey on how she put up a 5-bedroom house in Ghana

A Ghanaian lady living in the United Kingdom called Doris has shared her story of how she built a home in Ghana.

Doris said she was born in the UK years after her parents migrated to Europe. She did not come to Ghana until she was grown.

After Doris' first visit to Ghana, she started cultivating the idea of owning property there. When she spoke to her parents about it, they discouraged her because of their building experience.

Doris said she wanted to buy two plots of land but ended up buying four plots Photo credit: Africa building hub Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

But Doris was determined to build. In 2018, she came to Ghana to buy land from a lawyer. She had planned to buy two plots of land and bought four parcels of land.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Fortunately, her cousin was based in Ghana and oversaw the construction while Doris was away in the UK.

Duration and advice for prospective builders

In the video on Africa building hub, Doris said it had taken her five years to complete the building, and she is looking forward to coming to Ghana in December 2023 to stay in her home for the first time.

When asked what advice she would give Ghanaians abroad who want to build, Doris said she would encourage them to return home to acquire properties.

However, she said people should find a way to monitor the work, send money when the interest rate is higher, and research the land before buying.

Watch the video below:

Danny Angels, the young Ghanaian from a poor background who now owns 1000 acres of land

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Kingdom Estate, Danny Angels revealed he comes from a poor background.

Danny said his background and passion for work drive him to succeed in the real estate sector, where he finds himself.

Danny explained that he has been hungry before and knows how it feels, so he does not want to return to that situation. This serves as a motivation for him to keep working and making more money.

Danny Angels put up an office in three weeks.

Meanwhile, engineers and other artisans of the Royal Kingdom Estate built and furnished their office in three weeks.

According to the head of engineering at the company, Desmond said, the CEO, Danny Angels, proposed the three-week ultimatum.

He said they decided to stick to the record time given because if people in Europe and other developed countries can build in record time, they can do it too.

According to Desmond, the artisans had to multitask and work daily during the three weeks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh