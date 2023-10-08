Former Black Stars midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has confidently declared that Jesus Christ is King

The former AC Milan star noted that Christ is what saves him and the only thing that gives him peace and makes him happy

The video in which he opens up about his faith inspired people who poured out their thoughts in the comments

Former Black Stars midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has disclosed that the only thing that saves him and gives him peace is the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

The former AC Milan star opened up about his faith in an interview in a heartwarming footage on Instagram.

Kevin-Prince Boateng declares Jesus is King. Photo credit: addo_junr/princeboateng7/prince27.

Changed life

Like many footballers worldwide who have openly expressed their faith and attribute their success and inner peace to their religious beliefs, Boateng confidently claimed Jesus Christ.

''... and the only thing that gives me peace, what gives me peace, happiness, and everything, I'll show you guys, is that Jesus is King. It changed my life,'' he said while displaying the words on his shirt.

His expressions of faith-inspired words encouraged others who share similar beliefs in the comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians motivated by Boateng's remarks

Clifford_o_a said:

Indeed, Jesus is King.

Iambecky23 commented:

Praise the Lord.

Claudefeb posted:

Jesus is King of Kings.

Ebbaidoo said:

Good decision, bro.

Fififolson reacted:

Awwww, heartwarming. The sweetest truth. Bless.

