Pictures of the hotel of Black Stars and Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams Arthuer have emerged online

He built the structure in his hometown in the Eastern Region, Akyem Achiase and named it after his club in Spain, Athletic Bilbao's stadium

Many people applauded him for the excellent investment as others advised him on how to manage his assets well

Pictures of the hotel of Ghanaian professional footballer Iñaki Williams Arthuer have surfaced on the internet.

Iñaki Willaims' hotel in the Eastern Region. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Iñaki Williams Arthuer's hotel in Ghana

Reports indicated that a hotel in Akyem Achiase, Eastern Region, belongs to Black Stars player Inaki Willaims. The area is said to be his hometown.

The name of the hotel is San Mames Hotel, which is boldly written on the building in red together with the logo, the face of a lion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He named the hotel after La Liga club Athletic Bilbao, where he plays as a forward.

Pictures of the hotel were shared on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.

Below are pictures of Iñaki Williams Arthuer's hotel in the Eastern Region.

Ghanaians shared their views in the comments

Many people applauded Iñaki Williams for acquiring properties in Ghana. Others also advised him to preserve the hotel to ensure he remains in business.

Some of the views from Ghanaians on Iñaki Williams' hotel are below:

dilishblogger said:

Meaning: my mother's hotel

valentino142021 said:

I hope he has an experienced hotel manager because this is a good investment

stina_tyme said:

very nice

official_ishmael94 said:

Kudos to him

jpee_gwap said:

Congrats

cobbi_smart said:

Beautiful

amgxzibit said:

Name after his club stadium ️ oh nice

Ghanaian woman in Germany regrets building in Ghana

In another real estate-related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a German-based Ghanaian woman regretted putting up a property in Ghana while still living in Europe.

Kate Abla Dzifa said it was financially stressful to build in Ghana while living and surviving in Germany.

She believed it would have been prudent to invest the money used for building in Ghana in a property in Germany.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh