A young Ghanaian lady has earned the admiration of netizens after a video of her opening up on her love life surfaced online

This comes after the lady in an interview confessed to being single, adding that she desired a man who would support and respect her

Many Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video expressed the desire to enter a relationship with her

A young Ghanaian lady who works as a hairdresser has many men drooling after confessing to being single. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady answered no when quizzed if she had a checklist she references when selecting a boyfriend.

A Ghanaian hairdresser opens up on her love life in a trending video.

She explained that she only desired to date a man who would respect and support her line of work.

"I don't have a spec; I am looking for a mature person."

At that point, the interviewer urged men desirous of entering a relationship with the young lady to make the move.

Ghanaian men show interest

Netizens who took to the comment section expressed a desire to date the young lady.

GOD’S WAY reacted:

"Boss l like her but let this December pass before."

ÅĐÔMBĀ N.Q.M.C commented:

"Hairdressers, rule number 5."

lovely@345 added:

" I am 23 and I want to ask her if age is not needed."

Oracle added:

"Hmmm, hairdresser paaaa but well. Everyone deserves LOVE."

Yaw Dida remarked:

"Hairdresser and you’re single I haven’t seen a single hairdresser before oo."

Barcelona added:

"Trusting hairdresser is like dating staking bet for Dortmund."

kwesicollins2

"This December de3 I’m not sure she will get o unless next year."

