A Germany-based Ghanaian is single because her mother demands a €4,000 (GH¢49,000) fee from any suitor, covering the cost of bringing her to Europe

Miriam Venson said this fee is separate from the bride price and must be paid for marriage acceptance

Miriam and her siblings faced disagreements and separation due to their mother's financial demands, causing challenges in their pursuit of relationships

Germany-based Ghanaian Miriam Venson remains single due to her mother's demand for a €4,000 (GH¢49,000) fee from any prospective suitor.

Miriam disclosed this during an interview, explaining that her mother insists on this payment to cover the cost of bringing her to Europe.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Miriam clarified that this fee is separate from the traditional bride price and is mandatory for marriage acceptance.

Miriam told DJ Nyaami that she once nearly got married but her mother kept postponing because the man had not paid the money. Photo credit: @SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Miriam and her siblings had to pay their mother after moving to Germany, leading to disagreements and eventual separation from her family.

“My siblings and I left her house because her demands and rules were too much. We could not live by her rules. She kept telling us to marry rich men since they would pay the cost involved in bringing us to Germany. I am still single because we do not agree with her opinion.”

"The €4000 is a different amount from the traditional bride price. It is my father who will provide the bride price list but the potential partner must pay my mother first. She does not care if he has a residence permit or not,” Miriam added.

As a result, Miriam and her siblings, who share the same predicament, are still single, highlighting the challenges they face due to these demands.

“I paid €7000 to my mum for bringing me to Germany. She said she would labour to bring us abroad for someone to enjoy the results of her hardwork. She claims she does not want us to look cheap.”

Miriam said she once brought a man home, but her mother rescheduled the marriage ceremony because the would-be partner had not paid the stated amount. She added that the man finally left after waiting for too long.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian woman in Germany regrets building in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a German-based Ghanaian woman regretted putting up a property in Ghana while still in Europe.

Kate Abla Dzifa said it was financially stressful to build in Ghana while living and surviving in Germany.

She believed it would have been prudent to invest the money used for building in Ghana in a property in Germany.

Woman said she is proud to be living with a disability in Germany

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian woman in Germany said she is happy to live with a disability in Germany since the state takes care of her.

She explained that persons living with disability have a disability card, which serves two purposes:

"The first one, you can drive with this card to any part of Germany free of charge. Also, you are given priority anytime you are in a queue."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh