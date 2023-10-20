Chief Justice Gertrude Tokornoo's daughter, Selasi Tokornoo, has been called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer

Selasi had the privilege of receiving her Law Practice Certificate from her mother in a proud family moment

A video of the rare mother-and-daughter moment has sparked heartwarming reactions on social media

Selasi Tokornoo, daughter of Ghana's Chief Justice, Gertrude Tokornoo, is following in the footsteps of her mother to become a lawyer.

Selasi has been enrolled as a lawyer. She was part of 1075 lawyers called to the Ghana Bar on Friday, October 20, 2023.

The enrollment ceremony which came off at the Accra International Conference Centre turned out to be a special family moment for Selasi and her mother.

Chief Justice Tokornoo proudly presents Law Practice Certificate to daughter

Selasi had the rare privilege of receiving her Law Practice Certificate, the document which makes her a lawyer who can practice in court, from her mother.

A video of the proud moment, shared on Instagram by blogger 1957 News, has been widely circulated on social media.

In the video, the gathering erupted into a big applause as Selasi's name was mentioned. Justice Tokornoo beamed with a smile as her daughter approached for the certificate.

After presenting, mother and daughter warmly embraced each other before the latter walked off the stage.

Video of Justice Tokornoo's daughter's call to the Bar warms hearts

The video of Justice Tokornoo's proud moment has stirred warm reactions online.

iamdjronky said:

The rich will continue to be rich

mzcla_ra said:

Every parent's dream ☺️ congratulations to her ❤️

patdoe49 said:

That's beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ muaaaaaaaah

Ama Governor misses out on call to the Bar again

Meanwhile, 946 potential lawyers missed out on being called. One of the applicants who noticeably missed out was YouTuber Elorm Ama Governor-Ababio.

She was denied a call to the Bar again just days before the enrollment ceremony. The General Legal Council cited behaviour in public.

Governor had been denied in 2022 after a petition accused her of bad conduct. The petitioner was one Hajia Siduri, who Ama Governor says cannot be traced.

Ghanaian broadcaster and lawyer Richard Dela Sky denied reports that he was behind the petition when leaked photos showed his phone number on the petition.

