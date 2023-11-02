A video of Asamoah Gyan's lawyer detailing how he and his client got hold of Gifty Gyan's first marriage certificate has gone viral

He said even after the new piece of evidence, Gifty Gyan still denied she was married to two men

Many people who saw the video were stunned by the utterances of the lawyer in the wake of the issue

Edwin Kusi Appiah, the lawyer for Asamoah Gyan, has shed more light on the events leading up to the decision by his client to get his marriage to Gifty Gyan annulled.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @neatfm100.9, lawyer Kusi Appiah revealed that his client reached out to him about speculations regarding his then-wife.

He said the nature of speculation prompted them to write to all marriage registries nationwide in a bid to clarify whether Gifty was involved in polyandry.

He said after some time, they got a letter from the marriage registry of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) confirming that, indeed, the wife of the Asamoah Gyan got married to a man named Eugene Odame Antwi many years ago.

Lawyer Edwin Kusi Appiah said that even after getting that evidence, Gifty continued to deny it until she subtly admitted it in court.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many ladies who watched the video expressed unhappiness over the move by the lawyer to discuss the issue in public.

margaretagyemang94 stated:

why is the lawyer on radio discussing his client

user9363478346646 commented:

Fear who doesn’t fear women ooo eeeeehhhhhhh this my gender!!!and her family too accepted to give her away to a second man?

Nelly-ville reacted:

So in Ghana di3, there’s always something unnecessary to talk about . Nana AMA is over now it’s on Asamoah

kelvinabc3 replied:

Nti akoa Wei ya lawyer paaa

SUMAILAI added:

Lawyer where did Asamoah married the woman or he did not performed the marriage rites for the woman?

mario reacted:

which lawyer be this you are everywhere telling this story..why

jnr_436 replied:

As a lawyer your clients information is supposed to be confidential

Gyan reveals he has no regrets about marrying Gifty Gyan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has indicated he has no regrets about marrying his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan.

Gyan stated that he's a family man and wants to focus on raising and providing for his children instead of engaging in unnecessary conflicts.

''I don't regret it because I chose to marry her. During our marriage, many things emerged, but I didn't want to talk about them".

