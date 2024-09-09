A video of a Ghanaian media personality speaking on her expectations about wedding expenses has triggered an online debate

The lady categorically stated that she expected her husband to be willing to spend GH¢12,000 on her wedding makeup and hair

Her comments have sparked mixed reactions on social media, as some netizens criticised her for her comments while others supported her claims

A Ghanaian lady has ignited a heated debate on social media after declaring that a groom unwilling to spend GH¢12,000 on her hair and makeup for their wedding is "wicked."

In an online video, Maame Animwaa, a media personality with the EIB network, candidly discussed the importance of looking perfect on her wedding day.

She stressed that while she is not a fan of extravagant weddings, she believes that looking good on her special day is paramount.

She, therefore, indicated that she preferred to have only 30 guests at her wedding and invest the rest of the money that could have been spent on caring for the other guests in her looks.

Animwaa thus stated that a man unwilling to pay GH¢12,000 for her makeup and hair on her "big day" is wicked.

Netizens react to Animwaa's comment

Netizens who saw the video greeted the young woman's comments with mixed reactions. While some, especially men, fumed in the comment section, others supported her claim.

@Henry_Emileo wrote:

"I understand her. She is confused about the difference between understanding your worth and entitlement. I don’t have a problem. Let’s assume someone is “saving” towards marrying her."

@mrkenzy01 wrote:

"Wedding day doesn't mean you should carry a wig of 12000ghc on ur head o why."

@miki_djan wrote:

"Men marry women with the right mindset ooo… even if u hv the money eh be wise…."

@_adomAsante wrote:

"How long does it take to make ¢12,000 in Ghana legally? How much does her media outfit pay her Monthly?"

@benmintahx wrote:

"The problem is the people giving them the platform to speak."

@TheNiggasPastor wrote:

"How much is in her account? Sometimes these dudes gives unnecessary pressure."

