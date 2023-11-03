A video of a TikToker sharing her opinion on the annulled marriage of Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife has gone viral

She advised the first husband to sue Asamoah Gyan for having kids with his wife

Many people who saw the video also shared diverse opinions on the annulled marriage of Asamoah Gyan

Linda Osei, a popular Ghanaian TikToker, has admonished the first husband of the embattled Gifty Gyan to sue former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the outspoken content creator popularly known as Maa Linda, in sharing her views on the news that Asamoah Gyan had annulled his marriage, expressed astonishment over how the whole saga unfolded.

Looking visibly stunned, the UK-based woman said if the court ruling is anything to go by, then Eugene Odame Antwi, the first husband of Gifty Gyan, should sue Asamoah Gyan for getting married to his wife and having three kids with her.

Ghanaians react to the comments by the TikToker

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the ruling delivered by the court on the issue.

Yaabaabe stated:

she won, there's no winning than having custody of ur kids & nurturing them.

OHEMAA LUMBA indicated:

but the first one was nkrataa aware3 so no problem with that

user428515746420 added:

God bless you paaa Asamoah nim paaa

nana_kwabuwaa stated:

how will you tell this to your children? ei this life

Latisha wrote:

Because of how he has disgrace Gifty and the kids is so irritating. The kids will start developing hatred for him if he doesn't know

Asamoah Gyan met Gifty Gyan at a hotel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the lawyer for Asamoah Gyan has said his client first came into contact with his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan at a hotel.

Speaking in an interview that YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of UTV, Lawyer Kusi Appiah said Gifty was a hotel worker at the Wangara Hotel in Accra.

He revealed that, during that time, Asamoah Gyan had been called up to join the Ghana under-23 team that was camping at the same hotel, and that is how the two met.

