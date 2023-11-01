Former Ghanaian footballing star Asamoah Gyan has taken a harsh swipe at his now-estranged wife, Gifty

In an interview with Asempa FM, the former Black Stars captain turned business owner labelled his wife a loser

His claim to victory comes after the Accra High Court reportedly granted his 2018 petition to invalidate his 2013 union with his now-former significant other

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has labelled his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, a loser following the successful annulment of their marriage.

On Tuesday, October 31, reports indicated that the Accra High Court granted Gyan's 2018 petition to annul his 2013 union with his wife.

Asamoah Gyan labels his ex-wife a loser after their divorce. Photo credit: asamoah_gyan3.

Source: Instagram

Social media claims

However, the former Ghanaian legendary footballer almost lost the social media narrative after it emerged that the court ordered him to give his ex-significant other specific properties: a house in the UK, a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a gas station, and two vehicles.

Commenting on the marriage annulment, Gyan claimed victory as he labelled his ex-wife a loser.

The former Sunderland star clarified that the properties given to the mother of his three children were already in her name.

.''...The reason why we went to court was that I wanted to annul the marriage. After five years of investigations, it emerged that I was right ... so the sole loser, the person who lost but is out to protect their job by portraying that [she] received properties ... the things given to her are normal,'' he said.

The former footballer turned owner of multiple businesses, however, did not speak to the court order to remit a monthly stipend of GH¢25,000 intended for the upkeep of the three children.

Listen to the audio said to be the voice of Asamoah Gyan below:

Baffour reveals properties given to Asamoah Gyan's ex-wife were already in her name

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Baffour Gyan, the brother of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, waded into the battle to win the narrative amidst the marriage annulment of the ex-footballer and his ex-wife.

Baffour said the annulment was a win for them because it followed Asamoah Gyan's petition for the court to invalidate the marriage.

He reiterated that the court verdict concluded that a DNA test confirmed Asamoah Gyan as the birth father of all three children with Gifty Gyan. He said the court, presided over by Hafisata Ameleboba JA, held that Gifty was entitled to a share in Asamoah Gyan's property: a house in the United Kingdom, a 4-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a gas station and two vehicles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh