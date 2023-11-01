Lawyer for Asamoah Gyan has opened up on how his client met his ex-wife Gifty Gyan

In a video, he revealed that the former footballer met his ex-wife at a hotel while on national team duty

Netizens who watched the video shared their opinions on the actions of Gifty, with many expressing astonishment

Edwin Kusi Appiah, the lawyer of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has lifted the lid on how his client first came into contact with his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan, even though the latter was already married.

Speaking in an interview that YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of UTV, Lawyer Kusi Appiah said Gifty, after leaving behind her husband in Italy to relocate to Ghana, took up a job as a hotel worker at the Wangara Hotel in Accra.

Asamoah Gyan's lawyer reveals how his client met his wife Photo credit: @OMGVoice/Facebook @sweet_maame_adwoa/Instagram

Source: Facebook

He revealed that, during that time, Asamoah Gyan had been called up to join the Ghana under-23 team that was camping at the same hotel, and that is how the two met.

"When they got to know each other, it didn't long for them to have a child," he added.

Lawyer Kusi made this disclosure when he revealed that Gifty Gyan was legally married even before she met his client.

At the time of writing, the video had gathered over 31,000 views and 20 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians stunned over the actions of Gifty Gyan

Netizens who reacted to the video expressed astonishment over the action of Asamoah's Gyan ex wife.

@ScrapCitty stated:

This is The word Marriage scares me more Dan anything. Women are destroying homes ND Men.

@Lynton_55 commented:

Look for the right one. There are alot of God fearing devoted Christian ladies out there. Trust me.

@PoundzFlashy reacted:

Y didn’t he get to knw his wife very well before marrying her,, this nonsense I don’t want to listen it

Gyan labels his ex-wife as a loser

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has labelled his now-estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, a loser following the successful annulment of their marriage.

Commenting on the marriage annulment, Gyan claimed victory as he labelled his ex-wife a loser.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh