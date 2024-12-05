A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to share a heartbreaking story of how his wife and brother betrayed him

The man expressed deep-seated pain and hatred towards his brother, who he trusted to even live in their house

The man's heartbreak story, which was shared with Emelia Brobbey, touched many netizens on social media

A Ghanaian man has recounted a heart-wrenching story of how a man he considered his brother betrayed his trust and ruined his home.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man said his brother had an affair with his wife, which resulted in a pregnancy.

In an interview with Emelia Brobbey, a Ghanaian man recounts a heartbreaking story of how his brother impregnated his wife. Photo credit: @smith_bluce0/TikTok.

Speaking to Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey in a YouTube interview, the young man, whose name has yet to be confirmed, relived the painful experience of his brother's betrayal.

He said the man had nowhere to sleep, so he decided to accommodate him in his house, only to have him come and destroy his marriage by impregnating his wife.

Visibly reeling in pain, the Ghanaian man showed deep-seated hurt and anger towards his brother while narrating his sad ordeal.

"My own brother, I brought to my house got my wife pregnant," he said.

Netizens moved by Ghanaian man's sad story

Netizens, upon coming across the video of the man sharing his sad ordeal, seemed touched as they thronged the comments section to share their views.

@robertafrans wrote:

"Hmm!!this family issues huh!! I also brought my cousin to my hse n she n my husband were having an affair my husband rented an apartment for her.im now divorced."

@michaelakonno also wrote:

"This thing happened to me before when I in Italy."

@Rosemond Avornyoh said:

"That's wrongooooooo my brother."

