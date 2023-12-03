Ohemaa Woyeje, a media star turned entrepreneur, has lamented Ghana's prevailing economic difficulties

She advised that anyone with GH¢100,000 with plans to leave the country should relocate due to the severe economic hardships

Her interview with blogger Zionfelix was shared on social media, and internet users weighed in with their thoughts

Ghanaian media personality/entrepreneur Adwoa Yeboah Asuama Kusi, popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje, has criticised the prevailing hardships in Ghana.

Speaking to Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, she lamented the country's exorbitant cost of living, particularly in Accra.

Ohemaa Woyeje laments economic hardships in Ghana. Photo credit: Zionfelix Entertainment News.

The media personality blamed employers for failing to introduce and implement measures to review compensations to alleviate the financial difficulties their employees endure.

When asked if she would advise someone with GH¢100,000 to relocate from the country, she responded affirmatively.

''Accra is hard; leave the country if you have GH¢100,000,'' Ohemaa Woyeje said as she detailed her daily expenses.

Watch her interview below:

See how people reacted to Ohemaa Woyeje's comments

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Worlanyo Tengey indicated:

With GHc100,000, you can make it in Ghana.

Emmanuel Tagor replied:

Worlanyo Tengey, you don’t know what u are saying.

Eric Owusu indicated:

Well said, Ohemaa. Come to Ghana and let all Stay if overseas is hard.

Avon Uk Headquarters GH reacted:

Wow, she looks great. Congratulations, Ohemaa

Trypa Wale lamented:

Ohemaa, not easy.

Nana OG Adjei said:

When the opportunity comes, please travel; never hesitate.

Emmanuel Hammond advised:

Please, anybody with GHc100,000 should always travel within this country; there are so many investments you can tap into; if I have that amount, I will just set up a business producing high quality. Engine oils, Lubricant oil, Diesel oils, Car coolants. We import almost a hundred million dollars of these products.

