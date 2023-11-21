Germany-based Ghanaian Nana Serwaa Nyarko expresses unwavering loyalty to her mother, asserting she would prioritise her over a potential husband

In an interview on SVTV AFRICA, she declares her commitment to choosing her mother even if faced with the challenging decision of selecting between the two

Nana Serwaa emphasises the unique bond she shares with her mother, citing her mother's pivotal role in her life's journey

Speaking candidly to DJ Nyaami on SVTV AFRICA, the Ghanaian resident in Germany boldly declares that in extreme cases where her husband becomes a hindrance, she would not hesitate to divorce him if her mother advises her.

Nana Serwa Nyarko speaking in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: @SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

"I will always answer my mother’s call, no matter the time, as I wouldn’t be in Germany without her. She was there before I met you and will be there if we divorce. I love my mother so much. The love I have for her is different,” she passionately states.

Nana Serwaa sheds light on the complexities Ghanaian women face in marriages abroad, where mother-daughter relationships often strain under the pressures of marital life.

In response to these challenges, she firmly asserts her commitment to always choosing her mother to safeguard their cherished bond.

“I’m from Sunyani. I would not build a house in Accra with my Ga husband because I will be homeless when I visit my hometown. So let’s build separate houses. If our bills cost $2000, pay half so I can cater to my mother when the need arises. No joint account issues,” she adds, articulating her desire to maintain financial independence to support her mother.

Watch the full interview below:

