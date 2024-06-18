A popular Ghanaian bettor and tipster, Enokay, put a smile on the face of his dad after he gifted him with a plush mansion

In a post, Enokay said he decided to honour his father to show appreciation for his long years of sacrifice

Many who chanced on the picture of the house praised Enokay for honouring his father with the beautiful house

A Ghanaian man has honoured his father in the most beautiful manner leaving online peeps awe-inspired.

The young man, popularly known as Enokay by his social milieu, gifted his dad a plush mansion at a yet-to-be-identified location in Ghana.

Enokay (left) and the new house he built for his father (right) Photo credit: enokay_69/Instagram/X

Source: Instagram

According to Enokay, the gesture shows his gratitude for his father's sacrifices for their family.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X (formerly Twitter), Enokay, who is a known bettor and tipster, said his dad had always placed the needs of the family above anything else, describing him as his biggest source of inspiration.

"My dad has always been my rock, my biggest supporter, and a constant source of inspiration. He's dedicated countless years to hard work, always putting our family first," he said.

"Now that he's entering a well-deserved retirement, I knew I had to give back in a way that truly honoured his legacy. It had to be something extraordinary, something that would mark the beginning of his "soft guy era," as we like to call it," he added.

Enokay said he searched for the perfect way to honour his father, who is now on retirement, with what he described as "a sanctuary."

"I searched for the perfect way to celebrate my dad, my hero, and all his accomplishments. It needed to be significant, a sanctuary where he could relax and savor the fruits of his labor after a lifetime of dedicated service," he further said

A party was organised to hand over the house to his father, with his friends and family including Alhaji Collins Dauda, Member of Parliament for Asutifi South gracing the event.

His X followers praise him

Moments after a picture of the house was posted on X, Enokay's followers thronged the comments to praise him for honouring his father.

Below are a few of the comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@AsieduMends said:

"Ato my brother. God bless you."

@_elvis_simons also said:

"This is wonderful."

@the_marcoli_boy commented:

"You try Bro, you force waa, more blessings ahead."

@GeorgeAnagli also commented:

"Nice one. Well done."

@asumadulive had this to say:

"I am pleased that you have been able to fulfill this for him during his lifetime, and I hope that every man's aspiration for a patent materializes."

Enokay 'buys' Range Rover with proceeds from sports betting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enokay, a well-known Ghanaian sports bettor and tipster, has got himself a brand new Range Rover.

The famous punter showed off the new car in his latest videos on social media, which are trending.

The video of Enokay's car has got many people talking, with some questioning his source of income.

