In 2023, Ghanaians expressed love by surprising their partners with heartfelt gifts, evoking emotional reactions ranging from tears to laughter

These gestures, including thoughtful presents and organised parties, showcased the effort people put into making their significant others happy

YEN.com.gh compiled four instances where Ghanaians created memorable surprises for their loved ones in 2023

In love relationships, partners try their best to make the other person happy as often as possible.

From buying gifts to paying for experiences and even organising parties for their significant others, people in love try to give their all to their partners.

In 2023, some Ghanaians surprised their lovers with gifts that got them emotional gushing. Some cried, while others could not stop laughing. In the end, everyone who was surprised seemed to like it.

A collage of some of the women who received amazing gifts from their husbands in the year Photo credit: @Sikaofficial (Twitter) & live_weddings_with_kwaku, Gh Hyper (Instagram)

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh has collated four times Ghanaians surprised their partners in 2023.

Ghanaian groom surprises his pretty bride with gh¢18,000 Jimmy Choo shoes as a wedding gift

A stunning bride, Edna received a surprise package from her husband, Benjamin, on their wedding day.

After opening the gift, she was excited to realise she had received €10,000 (GH¢135,000), an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Jimmy Choo heels as a wedding gift. Jimmy Choo shoes range is estimated to cost between GH¢7000 and GH¢18000.

2. Nana Ama McBrown gets surprised by her husband Maxwell on Onua Showtime set

Nana Ama McBrown was amazed to see her husband and daughter in the studio at the debut of her show, Onua Showtime.

The father and daughter made a surprise appearance on set to show their support.

And to McBrown's amazement, Maxwell arrived bearing gifts - a bouquet of fresh flowers that left his wife grinning from ear to ear.

3. Ghanaian Man In Germany Organises Surprise Birthday Party For His Wife

Ofori, a Ghanaian man living in Germany with his family, organised a surprise birthday party for his wife, Suzzette.

The mother of four gave her husband a difficult time while he was trying to get her out of the house to the party.

When she entered the party hall and saw the surprise, Suzette could not hold back her tears or stand on her feet.

4. Woman overwhelmed with joy as husband gifts her car on her birthday

A woman shed happy tears and was so emotional when her husband gave her a luxurious car on her birthday.

A heartwarming video on social media showed the woman's ecstatic reaction after seeing her gift.

She embraced her husband to show her appreciation for such a thoughtful gift. The husband's love resonated widely, garnering praise from many who commend his meaningful expression of affection towards his wife on her special day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh