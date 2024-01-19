Football lovers on X have showered accolades on Mohammed Kudus for his exceptional performance during the Black Stars and Egypt game

The Ghana attacking midfielder scored twice in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18

Fans of the West Ham United star have flooded the social media platform with compliments to celebrate Kudus

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match after the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

On the social media platform X, previously called Twitter, Ghanaians have lavished the footballer with compliments for scoring a brace.

Mahama, Black Sherif, and others celebrate Mohammed Kudus after the AFCON Black Stars-Egypt match. Photo credit: @blacksherif/John Dramani Mahama (Facebook).

Ghana and Egypt drew 2-2 in their Group B match at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Thursday, January 18.

Renowned for excellence, Kudus delivered an outstanding performance in the fierce match. He gave the Black Stars a lead start before netting another goal.

The West Ham United player emerged as the Man of the Match for his brilliant show, earning him praises from football enthusiasts. YEN.com.gh captured some of the compliments making the rounds on X.

Former Ghana president @JDMahama commented:

Boy wonder, Kudus. Great game! We gave away 2 free goals!

Actress @Joselyn_Dumas said:

If it wasn’t for KUDUS. #AFCON2023.

Rapper/singer @blacksherif posted:

Kudus da Messiah, you do your best.

@jeffwellz commented:

Kudus was born in the wrong generation. He should’ve been with Essien, Gyan and co.

@LazarusKumi posted:

Kudus is a Black Star, the rest of the team are just Black.

@MmoaNkoaaa claimed:

Kudus is better than Asamoah Gyan, if we’re being honest.

@Football__Tweet said:

Mohammed Kudus. You are star!

@BenopaOnyx1 claimed:

I’m a Nigerian from Lekki and my family from Anambra State but Mohammed Kudus is better than all our players combined.

Mohammed Kudus trains ahead of the match against Egypt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus missed out on Ghana's first game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire on January 14, 2024.

The talented football star returned to training on Tuesday, January 16, to prepare for their much-anticipated game against Egypt. Mohammed Kudus was spotted with other colleagues during the training session, affirming an early remark that he had prioritised playing with the Black Stars in Côte d'Ivoire.

He opened up to the Black Stars media when Ghana prepared to play Cape Verde at the AFCON in Abidjan. His side, however, received a 2-1 defeat.

