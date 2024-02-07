Professor Dominic Fobih has won a court case against his son and nephew after the validity of his marriage was challenged at the Cape Coast High Court

The court admonished Professor Fobih to forgive his son and nephew for attempting to interfere in his marriage

The son and nephew of the professor have been asked to pay GH¢20,000 each as costs against them

The Cape Coast High Court has ruled in favour of Former Education Minister Professor Dominic Fobih regarding a dispute that arose over his marriage to his young wife, Mary Nyamekye Oduro.

A report sighted by YEN.com.gh on superlawgh.com revealed that the son of the professor, Dr Nick Fobih and his nephew, Nicholas Fobih, raised objections about the marriage and, hence, sought to challenge its validity in court.

The duo were of the view that the marriage posed a threat to their father's safety and well-being, adding that Mary Nyamekye Oduro only married the 81-year-old man because of his wealth.

Also, they claimed that Prof Fobih was legally married to another woman prior to his wedding to Mary Nyamekye Oduro.

In pronouncing judgement, the Cape Coast High Court Judge, Benard Bentil, the case brought before the court was without merit and even described it "as an overzealous attempt to interfere with an attempt by an adult man to seek what he considers to be his highest happiness, based on real or imagined moral objections."

Thus, the court threw out the case and asked Dr Nick Fobih and Nicholas Fobih to pay GH¢20,000 each as costs against them.

The court also admonished Professor Fobih to forgive his son and nephew.

