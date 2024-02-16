Relationship coach Rev Dr Nanayaa Owusu-Prempeh has urged women to examine their partner's manhood before marriage

The preacher emphasised the need for women to know the state of their lover's manhood before marriage

Her remarks, posted in a video on X by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, received diverse opinions from online users

Ghanaian relationship coach Rev Dr Nanayaa Owusu-Prempeh has urged women to inspect their partner's manhood to ensure it's working before marriage.

During an interview on the BFS on GTV Ghana, the preacher, who doubles as a motivational speaker, asserted that a wife-to-be must know what to expect before exchanging vows with her male lover.

Relationship coach Nanayaa Owusu-Prempeh advises women to inspect their lover's manhood before marriage. Photo credit: JGI/Tom Grill/GTV Ghana (Facebook).

Source: Getty Images

Preacher advises women to feel their man's manhood

Rev Dr Nanayaa Owusu-Prempeh stressed that women should touch and feel the manhood of their partners to be sure it works before tying the knot.

''I am one of the women of God who think that before you marry a man, you must see his manhood. You must see, feel, hold, and make sure it's working,'' she said on the BFS.

Watch the video below:

How people reacted to the remarks of Rev Dr Nanayaa Owusu-Prempeh

The Ghanaian blogger @SIKAOFFICIAL1 posted the clip about Rev Dr Nanayaa Owusu-Prempeh on X, where peeps shared their thoughts.

@GhanaQueen233 said:

Nothing biblical in what she's saying.

@Mosjr indicated:

In simple terms, cohabitation is necessary before getting married.

@JustKushman observed:

See how the presenter dey watch am.

@QuameLean commented:

Big ups, mama!

@trexmufasa said:

True. Makes sense.

@proxyforina reacted:

Yee, hold it.

@godson_osman asked:

I beg, where in the Bible does this God say such?

Italy-born journalist reveals she wants to have 12 kids with her Ghanaian hubby

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Czech Republic journalist Anna-Marie disclosed that she desires to have 12 children with her Ghanaian husband, Aaron Donkor, as the couple opened up about their nearly two-year marriage.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh during a recent trip to Ghana, Anna-Marie, who doubles as the author of one book, indicated that they've also considered adopting children.

When asked how they enriched their marriage, the interracial couple told YEN.com.gh they had to learn and respect each other's culture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh