A groom and his stunning bride celebrated their wedding with a massive cake during their opulent wedding reception

In a beautiful video, the adorable pair kiss and bond as they pose for the camera beside their giant cake

Netizens who watched the footage of the couple posted compliments to celebrate them in the comments

A groom and his gorgeous bride ordered a giant cake to celebrate their lavish reception with family and friends to climax their luxurious wedding.

The Instagram account Naomiscakesnmore posted a video of the expensive cake on its platform.

Couple celebrates their wedding with massive cake. Photo credit: naomiscakesnmore.

Source: Instagram

The groom and his beautiful bride, identified as Veekee and Femi, stood beside their perfectly decorated cake as they posed for the camera.

Couple creates memories

The newlyweds celebrated their marriage with sweet kisses, creating beautiful memories in a video.

In the footage, the genuinely enormous cake can be seen sitting on a table, covering the entire surface and towering far above the couple's head.

The internet has been raving over the couple's unique wedding cake since their clip surfaced online.

Agyeman Badu and his lover marries

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and his wife, Regitta Affua Arthur, exchanged vows in a white wedding on Saturday, November 11.

The pair tied the knot in a customary ceremony in stunning traditional ensembles on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Several former football stars attended the traditional wedding, including Kwadwo Asamoah and Jerry Akaminko, who came to support their fellow footballer on his momentous day.

Source: YEN.com.gh