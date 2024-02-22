A woman could not hold her tears after she received a beautiful Mercedes-Benz push gift from her husband

In a heartwarming video, the couple breaks down in tears over their twins as they firmly embrace each other

Social media users who have watched the clip many times celebrated the couple and their bundles of joy

A woman has received a luxurious Mercedes-Benz as a push gift from her husband after a challenging birth that added twins to their beautiful family.

A push present is a gift given to a woman by a spouse or family member to celebrate her childbirth.

Woman in tears over Mercedes-Benz push present from her hubby. Photo credit: ahoufebridal.

Source: Instagram

The new mother was met with the deluxe gift in a wheelchair while exiting a health facility. She accepted the present, with a saxophonist playing her a lovely tune.

Couple in tears

The woman and her husband broke down in tears over the overwhelming moment triggered by their bundles of joy.

Posting the clip of the couple on social media, the Instagram account Ahoufebridal captioned the footage:

“How sweet is this? After a tough delivery of baby twins, her husband got her a saxophonist and a brand new Mercedes ! Congratulations on your new additions!''

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on video

Many who trooped to the comment area of the heartwarming clip swooned over the pair.

Poodiemae said:

Awe, momma and the babies get to ride in luxury.

Almaytono commented:

Congratulations, she was surprised at what her husband did for her. There are not a lot of men like that. Sometimes, men just care about themselves. God bless you and your family .

Mamabrian said:

Aww, so beautiful ! Congratulations Love wins.

Monbebecouture reacted:

Awwn, that’s really thoughtful .

Kweenkwa said:

I love the fact that he understands how much it took to give birth. It’s one of the most underestimated jobs ever.

Gladyssss said:

What a blessing ❤️.

Susanamalnati commented:

How beautiful seeing people showing so much family love to one another!!!! The lady giving birth to twins deserves all the love in the world because for sure that’s not an easy endeavor!!! Ha! Ha!

Noelliepomevor reacted:

I pray this feeling and love never change. May God continue to bless this marriage and shield your family.

Nahmaja reacted:

This made me cry.

Jetnoise53 said:

Welcome to the Mothers of Twins Club ❤️.

Felsha_vns indicated:

So beautiful, and congratulations to you both and beautiful twins. God bless .

Lady gives birth to beautiful quadruplets

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady made motherhood proud as she delivered four healthy babies at a go.

The strong lady showed off her beautiful quadruplets in an emotional TikTok video.

The video showed her journey and how far she had come, from pregnancy to giving birth and nurturing four healthy kids at once.

Source: YEN.com.gh