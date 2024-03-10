A dramatic episode ensued at the late Dr Grace Boadu’s pre-burial service on Saturday, March 9, 2024

When renowned actress Naana Hayford arrived to pay her condolences to the family, the mother of the deceased snubbed the movie star

A video of Dr Boadu's mother expressing distaste at the presence of the actress has received reactions online

The pre-burial service of the late Dr Grace Boadu was marked by a dramatic turn of events with the arrival of esteemed actress/presenter Naana Hayford on Saturday, March 9.

Despite her intentions to offer condolences, the actress was met with a cold reception from the late doctor’s mother, who chose to ignore her attempts at conversation to pay her respects to the family of the Grace Gift Herbal Clinic founder.

Video captures how late Dr Grace Boadu's mum ignored actress Naana Hayford at daughter's funeral. Photo credit: GHANA 4U TV.

Source: Instagram

The late doctor’s mother was on the verge of a confrontation with a woman accompanying Naana Hayford before dismissing the actress with a cold shoulder. The business founder’s mother appeared visibly angry as she showed her disdain for the woman and the actress.

Dr Grace Boadu reportedly passed away in her home in Tantra Hills, Accra, on January 29, amid claims that she slipped in her bathroom and hit her head on the ground.

Watch the video where her mum snubbed Naana Hayford below:

Reactions trail the footage of the dramatic scene at Dr Boadu’s funeral

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the comments here.

@user-zs8jh1yk4k said:

This is disgrace and immaturity. Even if there are any issues between them, she should know this is public eyeing. Hmmmm.

@LindaSarpong-zc3ke commented:

Is not only the mother o , the king of her husband too he presents to arrange his umbrella eiI’ve not seen that before.

@oseikromabrantie5585 wrote:

Behaving this in public. Why?

@Sarpongsafi said:

At least she didn’t pretend. May her daughter rest in peace.

@Yaaserwaa wrote:

Allow, she’s in pain. Rest in peace, Grace.

Grace Boadu’s mum cries at her funeral

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the final funeral rites of the late Grace Gift Herbal Hospital founder, Dr Grace Boadu, happened in her hometown, Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region.

Her pre-burial service is ongoing at her family house in Ejisu, where loved ones have gathered to commiserate with the family of the late health practitioner.

In a video that has popped up on social media, the mother of the late Dr Grace Boadu breaks down in tears as dear ones mourned with her.

Source: YEN.com.gh