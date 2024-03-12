A marriage is at the verge of collapse because one of the spouses keeps defecating during sex

This habit is driving Aba, the wife away from the marriage since her husband is unable to control himself

She is currently contemplating a divorce but is unable to divorce her husband because he is responsible

A Ghanaian woman has shared a harrowing experience of enduring a spouse who defecates during sexual intercourse.

During her appearance on Confessions with Ms Nancy, Aba (not her real name) revealed that she has been married to her husband, Danny (not his real name) for eleven months.

However, she doesn't enjoy sex with him because of his habit of defecating during intercourse.

"We have tried for him to stop but he always says it is too sweet so he isn't able to control himself."

"Because of that we have agreed that he will always go and ease himself before we start to have sex but he will still do it when he reaches his peak," Aba said.

According to Aba, the problem existed before their marriage but she decided to continue with it hoping that her partner would change after they get married. But that is yet to happen.

Sometimes, she contemplates on divorcing him but is unable to since her husband is a responsible man. Moreover, they have two kids.

Aba is now in a fix and doesn't know whether to proceed with her plans to divorce Danny or continue to endure what's she has been going through all this while.

Ghanaians react to woman's confession of husband defecating during sex

Aba's confession has generated a series of reactions from netizens, with some sympathising with her while others have expressed shock over the matter.

Denounce Ungodliness wrote:

"So why under the sun do people think others would magically change after marriage? Deeply silly and self-destructive to be thinking of divorce now, cos you guys have 2 kids already! Relax, sis! Enjoy the poopy humor."

Ewurabenaspancy wrote:

"Marriage is not fairytale at all. Hmm, many youth who only think it's all about pictures and videos on the wedding day and fantasy should come and hear some of the realities. We ask for Grace."

Czar Myle also wrote:

"It could be a condition. A lot of things are at work in the human body at a particular time. I'm certain it's a rare condition."

