The funeral of the Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III has come off amid a rich display of Ga culture at the Ga Mantse Palace in Kaneshie.

The funeral is expected to include a rich procession of Ga chiefs and their flags, burial rituals, musketry, and a procession of flags to the casket by Asafoianyemei.

A thanksgiving service is also planned at the Holy Trinity Cathedral on Sunday.

The funeral service is expected to be graced by various paramount chiefs, government representatives and foreign dignitaries.

Most business activity in Accra has stopped in Accra because of the final funeral rites.

Naa Dedei Ablah was born on April 20, 1934, and became Queen Mother of the Ga state in 1963 at age 29.

She was notably a one-time second runner-up in the Miss Ghana beauty contest.

Court case threatened funeral

An earlier interim injunction on the ceremony for 10 days was set aside after the granted the injunction on the queen mother’s funeral, said the order was an error.

He said the applicants pushing for the injunction did not present the complete picture of the situation.

Seven persons close to the queen mother's family had taken legal action to stop the funeral.

They claimed the Ga Traditional Council had sidelined them in organising the funeral.

Theresa Kufuor passes on

Ghana has also been mourning the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

YEN.com.gh reported that the final funeral rites for the former First Lady will take place at the forecourt of the state house on November 16, 2023.

The funeral rites would continue in Kumasi on November 18, 2023, following which she will be buried on November 19, 2023.

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing.

