A Ghanaian man has got social media buzzing with comments after he displayed his lover, who is a fetish priestess in a video

The video, which has since gone viral, captures both lovers sitting together in one scene and holding hands in another scene

Netizens who saw the video expressed their utmost surprise, with some questioning if he could ever cheat on her

A Ghanaian man has become the talk of the town after he displayed the love of his life, a pretty Ghanaian lady, who is a fetish priestess, in a video making rounds on social media.

The lovers could be seen in the trending video displaying affection for each other by holding hands and having a great time while sitting together.

Ghanaian man having a good time with fetish priestess girlfriend (Photo credit: @EDHUB)

Other parts of the video also showed the priestess displaying her dancing prowess while she balanced a bottle of Schnapps on her head.

Netizens react to GH man dating fetish priestess

The viral video has sparked controversy online with some netizens expressing astonishment at the unconventional pairing of the young man and the fetish priestess.

Some netizens questioned the rationale for making such a decision while others were also wondering if the man could ever cheat on her.

@Agenda Boss wrote:

"This guy is really bold. I don't think this guy even talks to a lady, from work, straight to the house."

@Mc_Konnor wrote:

"So if you dey on top of her and the suman come what he do?"

@Florentino Perez Son wrote:

"Ei how did this guy get there? Man no Dey fear anything salf."

@Edward wrote:

"This cheating de3, don’t even think of it."

