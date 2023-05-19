A video of a young lady seeking answers from her father has stirred an emotional reaction from Ghanaians

The dad on his path also admitted that he erred for being an absent father and apologised for it

Netizens who reacted to the video also commended the lady for trying to patch up with his dad

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian lady has sparked an emotional reaction from social media users after she shared a video of the moment she sought explanations from her father for being absent during her childhood.

The video, which has seen gone viral on TikTok, showed the emotional moment where the pretty young lady and her dad were seated together, with the lady wanting to find out why her dad made no attempt reunite with her during her formative years.

Man apologises to daughter for being an absent dad Photo credit:@_nessa_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady remarked that even as a young adult, the thought of not having to feel the love of her father really made her question whether she was the problem.

As she mumbled those words, tears begun to roll down her cheeks, a move that promoted her dad who looked visibly sad to comfort her saying she is not to blame for what happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her dad remarked that it was not a deliberate act on his path to be an absent father, however unforseen circumstances made things so.

The elderly man explained that he was away in Libya trying to make a decent living in order to provide a better life for her.

He also added that his estranged relationship with the lady's mum didn't help as she tried to sever all ties with him.

Despite the explanation, the man offered his heartfelt apologies to his pretty daughter and expressed delight that he has been able to reunite with her after all these years.

The heart-warming video which was captioned "Healing with Daddy” had generated over 4000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the emotional between the young lady and her dad

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the elderly man for accepting that he erred and for apologising.

Miss-Franca stated:

Your dad is not arrogant he gve u the chance to sit with so u can talk but some of us they will never admit it

BUBA added:

I always think there is no hope for people like me but you proof me wrong that day is hope in this life thank you very much I really appreciate you

Manuel Bruce commented:

I still don’t know my dad and am tired of my mom lies hmm

Love Kinds replied:

that's nice of you forget the past and hold onto him, once you seen him take good care of him his your father and your blood

Watch the video below:

Little girl calls dad by his name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian woman, @nina237_21, shared a video capturing the moment her daughter surprised her when she was calling her father.

After calling him "daddy" several times and the man did not answer, she bent her head to the side and called him by his name. Her mother laughed.

Using her father's name seemed to work, as the man also answered her. The woman said her daughter was fearless with the way she shouted his name.

Little girl vows to leave her parents out

In a related development, having been angry of her parents, a little girl vowed to leave the house and go only God knows where.

The little girl's action was said to have been stimulated by a misunderstanding that ensued between her and her parents.

In a short video that appeared to have been made by her dad, the little girl is seen tearfully revealing her shocking decision to him.

To please the vexed girl, her dad said she could have her a meal, a gesture the kid didn't welcome.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh