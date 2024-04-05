A young Ghanaian doctor is trending after he attempted to correct some misconceptions about medical practitioners

In a video shared on TikTok, Dr Baha stated that contrary to widely held views doctors also have a social life despite their busy schedules

Netizens have flooded his page to share their views, some of which are hilarious

A Ghanaian doctor has stirred controversy after he joined a trending social media challenge to address some misconceptions patients hold about them.

Hopping on the trending "of course" TikTok challenge, the young medical practitioner, Dr Baha, stated that some widely held views about doctors such as 'they hardly fall sick', and 'they know all their patients' are untrue.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok page, Dr Baha also dispelled the misconceptions that doctors don't have a social life due to their seemingly busy schedule, saying "I club a lot".

"Of course I'm a doctor and people think I can never fall sick, but I fall sick all the time, Of course. I'm a doctor, and my patients always assume I know when they meet me in town, but I don't remember them", he said.

In the TikTok challenge shared on his page @dr.baha2, the young medical practitioner addressed other misconceptions too, a video of which has been shared below.

Ghanaians react to the story

Some Ghanaians reacted to the 41-second video with hilarious views in the comment section.

Louisa Oppong commented:

Of course I’m a nurse I will also marry a doctor

Mhaame Efua Mensima also commented:

Doctors and Nurses like 5&6

gqueenjenzy also said:

I’m not surprised your daughter is such a brilliant girl. Dr.& nurse . Perfect combination

Unsyntax also wrote:

Of course am a doctor and relatives want to be treated for free.

