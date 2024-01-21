Ghanaian model Yannel made history as the first-ever model to win Ghana's Most Photogenic contest

Some social media users were expecting the gorgeous Yenu to take home the ultimate prize during the finale

In a viral video, the other four contests showed genuine love and support as Yannel was announced the winner

Young model Yannel Vera has emerged as the winner of the first edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Photogenic reality show.

The beautiful and calm model received a cash prize of GH¢10,000 and will have a trip abroad, a spa treatment from JM Salon and Spa, a feature in a magazine and a brand ambassadorial deal and make-up products from sponsors.

Ghana's Most Photogenic contestants Yannel and Yenu rock stunning outfits. Photo credit: @tv3

Beatrice Yenulom Mobya, popularly called Yenu, who went viral with these extraordinary photos, was among the finalists but failed to take the ultimate prize.

Although with Aku Yayra, Saraphina Fafali, and Blaq Angela, the four finalists received GH¢3000 each, make-up products, a local trip to be sponsored by Adansi Travel and products from Pepsodent.

Yenu slays in two-piece outfit during Ghana's Most Photogenic finale

Yenu dazzled in a short-sleeved crop top and matching high-waisted pants as she modelled for a top fashion brand.

Check out the photo below;

Aku Yayra slays in a stylish outfit during Ghana's Most Photogenic finale

Aku Yayra looked effortlessly chic in a stunning outfit that most corporate women can rock to work on Fridays.

Check out the photo below;

Yannel rocks a classy ensemble

Yannel eluded class and confidence as she modelled in a quarter-sleeve top and short flared skirt with lace.

Check out the photos below;

Angela Blaq stuns in an African print dress

Angela Blaq stole the spotlight on the runway with her fierce pose and breathtaking outfit.

Check out the photos below;

Seraphina Fafali looks terrific in a form-fitting skirt

Seraphina Fafali was a delight to watch on the runway as she calmly strutted in a puff sleeve top and bodycon top.

Check out the photos below;

Yannel is crowned as the winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful 2024

Ghanaian media personality Regina Van Helvert praised Yannel as the judges chose her as the winner of the prestigious competition.

Watch the video below;

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_lou.__isa stated:

In Competitions like this, YOU need to be calm and be yourself Overconfidence will make you a runner-up .

shika_ella stated:

Very well deserved, Yannel❤️you are genuinely a model and Ghana's most photogenic

Wkumahlor stated:

Congratulations ❤️

Qhwecyemrys stated:

So the girl smiling at their back in the picture, no ad3n??

ama_serwaa8 stated:

Congrats Yannel..she’s so pretty

obiba_kwaku_boateng stated:

In some years to come, she will be a judge on the same show

ms_teye stated:

Congratulations . I’ve been rooting for you since day 1. Proud of you for making me proud ❤️. Much love ❤️ from here.

