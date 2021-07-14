Emotional run high as dad reunites with son who was snatched 24 years ago

A Chinese man has been reunited with his son after a 24-year search that saw him travel over 500,000km on a motorbike across the country

Guo Gangtang's son had been snatched aged two by human traffickers in front of their home

Gangtang and his wife cried and hugged their son when they were recently reunited

Chinese man identified as Guo Gangtang has breathed a sigh of relief after reuniting with his son who disappeared about 24 years ago.

According to a report by the BBC, Gangtang's son had been snatched aged two in front of their home in the province of Shandong.

It is said that the son was taken to the neighbouring Henan province and sold there by the kidnappers.

China's Ministry of Public Security has revealed that the police were able to trace the son's identity using DNA testing.

Gangtang and his wife cried and hugged their son when they were reunited in Liaocheng, Shandong.

"My baby, you came back," cried the mother.

Gangtang told reporters that he believes life will be better now that the child has been found.

''Everything can only be happy from now on," he said.

After his son's abduction in 1997, the loving father travelled to more than 20 provinces around the Asian country using a motorbike chasing tip-offs.

