Alan Kyerematen's mother, Victoria Kyerematen, has celebrated her 102nd birthday at a qui et event at their home

et A post by Mr Kyerematen on Facebook to mark his mother's birthday has attracted hundreds of goodwill comments

Many of the comments blessed Mrs Kyerematen, while others expressed the wish to also be blessed with long life

Hundreds of Ghanaians have sent goodwill messages to the mother of Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, to mark her 102nd birthday.

Victoria Kyerematen, born 1920, celebrated her birthday on May 22, 2022, with the Minister taking to Facebook to express his love for her.

Victoria Kyerematen (Left, sitting) is mother of politician, Alan Kyerematen (Right). Facebook/@alankyerematen

“Happy Birthday Mum, Love you!” was the brief caption as Mr Kyerematen posted a photo of her mother on social media.

Over 800 Ghanaians stormed the comments section with goodwill messages to the woman for being blessed with long life.

@Christabel Steel-Dadzie commented:

"Awww What a Blessing! Happy Birthday Mrs. Kyerematen. Good health and happiness "

@Philip Agbeko Doe could not hide his surprise:

"Happy Birthday Wow i tap in to her blessing."

@Agripah Opoku wished for more life for Victoria Kyerematen:

"Glory Glory Glory!!! Happy Birthday Granny , wishing you many more of God's grace upon your life."

Sarah Badu-Mensah observed that the Minister's mom is truly blessed:

"Happy birthday Mrs Kyeremanten, I pray more health, long life and strength. You're a blessed."

@Princess Maame Ama commented:

"Happy birthday Mrs Victoria Kyerematen .. may this grace on your life come on me and may you live longer in good health "

Last year, Alan Kyerematen, a presidential hopeful and ranking member of the governing New Patriotic Party, organised a beautiful all-white party for Madam Victoria Kyerematen to mark her 101st birthday.

Photos from that event showed Mrs Kyerematen clad in an all-white lace dress with blue and white headgear. Alan, who was also wearing a white shirt was seen seated by the mother with a man dressed as a priest sitting beside him.

