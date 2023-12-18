Ghanaian woman Georgina Otoo, living in the UK, revealed she returned her engagement ring to her ex after meeting her Scottish husband

Georgina chose her Scottish husband over her ex because of past grievances and the support she received during difficult times

She returned her ex's ring two days before moving to the UK, despite his attempts to convince her to stay

Georgina Ajoa Otoo, a Ghanaian residing in the UK, disclosed that despite being engaged to her ex-boyfriend, she returned the ring after meeting her Scottish husband.

She narrated that her Scottish husband proposed to her three days after their first meeting, and they got married within a week.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Georgina explained that choosing between the two men was straightforward as she harboured resentment against her ex-boyfriend, who had left her during a challenging period in her life.

Georgina Ajoa Otoo in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

She added that the people who mattered most to her at the time supported her decision to marry the Scot, including her father, siblings and landlady.

Despite her ex-boyfriend's attempts to convince her to stay, Georgina returned his ring two days before she departed for the UK.

According to Georgina, the marriage was not as rosy as she expected since her husband married her because his family was bothering him at the time to get a wife.

Georgina said they separated in 2013, and the man has refused to grant her a divorce. She added that he has turned her children against her.

Watch the interview below:

