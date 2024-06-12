A video of Counsellor Lutterdodt's reaction to reports of a feud between the parents of Afronita and Abigail is trending

He appealed to the mothers of the two dancers to be very cautious so bad reportage does not the affect reputation of their children

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

Counsellor George Lutterodt has added his voice to reports about an ongoing feud between Abigail and Afronita's parents.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page @dek360ghana, Counsellor Lutterodt, who was speaking on a radio programme, appealed to the parents of the Ghanaian dancers to settle any impasse if ongoing reports about a feud are to be believed.

He explained that the parents of Afronita and Abigail should note that increasing social media commentary on disagreements between the family money does not augur well for the brands of the two dancers.

Counsellor Lutterodt also remarked that money shouldn't be an issue that could cause Afronita and Abigail's mothers to be at loggerheads.

'If the mothers are fighting over the income of the children, it tells what it means, where are their fathers," he stated.

Ghanaians react to the advice from Counsellor Lutterodt

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the reported brouhaha between Abigail's and Afronita's parents.

liizz stated:

but who is fighting over sharing money aaa oh Ghana

kwmprry indicated:

But BGT don’t pay any money for 3rd position

Yaa Serwaa added:

Afronita nso ahunu amane wo Ghana ha oooo eeeee

Rime added:

na WA o... Ghana allow them breath

Man calls for investigations into BGT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has called for an investigation into Britain's Got Talent after Afronita and Abigail Dromo came third.

In a video, he said the Ghanaian dancers deserved to win the competition.

He questioned why some other winners were given first and second place when Afronita and Abigail performed well.

He categorically stated that the duo had been treated unfairly and called for an investigation into the votes.

