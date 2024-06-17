A carpenter has died after an uncompleted building in Ashaiman Community 22 collapsed on him

Four others were injured and have been admitted to the Tema General Hospital for treatment

The Assemblymember for the area says the builders were working on the project without a building permit

An uncompleted building has collapsed on builders in Community 22 in Ashaiman, killing a carpenter and injuring the other builders.

The deceased, 46-year-old Kwesi Yobo Dankwa, died after a beam of the uncompleted building collapsed on him, killing him on the spot.

A beam collapsed on the carpenter, killing him instantly.

The others remained trapped under the weight of the rubble till residents, police, Ghana National Fire Service personnel, and some NADMO officials swiftly rescued them.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Those who were rescued have been admitted to the Tema General Hospital for medical attention.

According to JoyNews, that Saturday was the first time the deceased carpenter was called to the site.

He was not the carpenter on the project but had been called in because the project’s carpenter had not reported to work that day.

A worker on the site told JoyNews that while they were removing the wood used to cast the beam, it collapsed on the workers.

He survived the incident unscathed because he was not under the beam when the incident happened.

Police commence investigations into building collapse

Meanwhile, the Tema Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Ebenezer Yenzu, said the deceased had been handed over to the police for investigations into the circumstances of the building collapse.

He warned residents to stay away from the building as concerns about the building’s structural integrity have not been determined.

The Assemblymember for the area, Kudovor Kenneth, noted that the builders were working on the project without a permit.

He said attempts to get them to provide a permit had been futile.

At the house of Kwesi Yobo Dankwa, his family and friends mourn his passing.

He is the only son of his parents.

Building collapses on school children at Adeiso

YEN.com.gh reported that a school building collapsed on some primary school students at Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.

Over 50 primary students and some teachers were affected by the collapse on February 14, 2024.

The building collapsed when some students and teachers rushed into it when it started raining during a sports programme.

Strong winds during the storm are believed to have caused the collapse.

Out of the 50 students, ten were injured, with four suffering severe injuries.

