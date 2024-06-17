The family of Reverend Francis Antwi, leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), has warmed hearts on Father's Day

The televangelist popularly known as Obofour couldn't hide his joy as his children took turns appreciating him

Some netizens who have become admirers of the family shared in the celebration in the comments section

Reverend Obofour's wife has shared a heartwarming video online documenting how her children celebrated their father on Father's Day.

In the video, the well-composed kids took turns presenting their Father's Day gestures to the controversial televangelist.

The video shared online caught the attention of many Ghanaians who were impressed by the Obofuor family.

Obofour's daughter leads her siblings to celebrate their dad

Reverend Obofour and his family, based in the US, have gained a lot of admirers with their online videos.

The latest one in which the televangelist's children wished their dad a Happy Father's Day has garnered significant traction online less than a day since it went live.

Obofour's first child, Lawrensa, led the charge with a handwritten note, which she read to her dad, expressing her love for him.

Lawrensa's four younger siblings followed suit, presenting Reverend Obofour with gifts, including a customised bracelet.

The televangelist who enjoyed the heartwarming gesture showered his children with praise and prayers. He said their gestures reassured him that the kids would take care of him in the future.

Netizens hail Obofour's children

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from some admirers as they extolled Obofour's kids for their heartwarming Father's Day gesture.

dziworshie_vivina said:

My smart little girl will always prove her smartness. I love her to the mass❤️

abena_nyabioye wrote:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ ma fono mpo y3 me ya cos the way am smiling nu 3ny3 easy ooooo

_greatly1 remarked:

See the way I'm smiling like mumu

abyna_odi added:

Kyer3 s3 I have smiled saaaaaa my cheeks hurt mpoawwww this is beautiful

Obofour's daughter turns 10

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawrensa Antwi, the first daughter of Reverend Obofour and his wife, Ciara Antwi, had celebrated her 10th birthday in February.

Lawrensa's mother celebrated her new milestone by sharing a video of the girl looking all-grown from their base in the US.

